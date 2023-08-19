ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP Ordinance Regulating Nuisance Buildings in Rochester Township. WHEREAS, Rochester Township under authority granted by Minnesota Statute 368.01 subd. 15 elects to create regulation regarding structures in disrepair; and, WHEREAS, the Rochester Township Board developed an ordinance governing said activities and held a public hearing on Thursday July 20, 2023 at the Rochester Town Hall to consider adoption of said ordinance. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED, by the Rochester Town Board that an “Ordinance Regulating Nuisance Buildings is hereby adopted as ordinance number RT-23-02 and published in the following summary form. Section 1. Buildings Section 2. Duties of Township Officers Section 3. Abatement Procedures Section 4. Recovery of Costs Section 5. Penalty Section 6. Severability Section 7. Effective Date Complete copies are available by contacting Randy Staver, Township Clerk (Aug. 19, 2023) 250464