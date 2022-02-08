ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP Ordinance Regulating The Construction And Maintenance Of Driveways/Approaches/Culverts Within The Township WHEREAS, Rochester Township under authority granted by Minnesota Statute 237.163 sub 2(b) elects to manage Driveways, Approaches and Culverts within its jurisdictional right-of-way; and, WHEREAS, the Rochester Township Board developed an ordinance governing said activities and held a public hearing on Thursday January 13, 2022, at the Rochester Town Hall to consider adoption of said ordinance. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED, by the Rochester Town Board that an Ordinance Regulating “The Construction And Maintenance Of Driveways/Approaches/Culverts Within the Township” is hereby adopted and shall be published in the following summary form. Section 1. Authority Section 2. Purpose Section 3. Definitions Section 4. Permit Required Section 5. Conditions of Permit – New Construction Section 5.1 Additional Conditions of Permit Section 5.2 Reconstruction, Relocation or Alterations of Driveways or Change of Use Section 6. Inspection of the Work, Fees Section 7. Indemnification Section 8. Violation Section 9. Separability Section 10. Effective Date Complete copies are available by contacting Randy Staver, Township Clerk Notice to Publisher: Please send affidavit of publication and bill to Randy Staver, Rochester Township, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902