ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold public hearings at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Monday, November 7, 2022, after 7:00 PM regarding: Hearing #1 - Conditional Use Permit: An application for a conditional use permit to convert a dwelling, commonly known as the Biermann House, located within the Mayo Historic District, from a residence to a corporate office building. Owner/Applicant: Mayowood Old House LLC, Joe Powers, 2112 2nd Street SW, Suite 100, Rochester, MN 55902 Hearing #2 - Preliminary Plat: An application for a preliminary plat consisting of; 17 single family residential lots utilizing shared wells and individual sewage treatment systems, and 2 outlots on 41.9 acres which is proposed to be known as Millie Meadow Estates Third. The proposed development is east of Millie Meadow Estates and Millie Meadow Estates Second. The parcel was rezoned from A-2 Agricultural Protection District to R-1 Low Density Residential District by Rochester Township on October 13, 2022. The plat includes both public and private roadways. Owner/Applicant: Howard Johnson, 2113 28th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55902 Developer: Mark Hanson & Gene Peters, 2314 Scenic Park Place SW, Rochester, MN 55902 Consulting Engineer: GGG, Inc., 14070 Hwy 52 SE, Chatfield, MN 55923 Hearing #3 - Final Plat: An application for a final plat converting 4 outlots into 9 single family residential lots known as Woodland Valley Estates Second. The preliminary plat was approved by the Rochester Township Planning Commission on May 10, 2022. Owner/Applicant: Woodland Valley Estates LLC, Ian Keith, 1791 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104 Consulting Engineer: WSE, William Tointon, 1712 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (Oct. 29, 2022) 116816