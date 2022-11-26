ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold public hearings at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Tuesday December 6, 2022, after 7:00 PM regarding: Hearing #1 - Conditional Use Permit: An application for a conditional use permit to develop a stormwater retention pond on soils identified as floodplain by type. The stormwater retention pond is a part of the Millie Meadows Third development. Legal Description: Parcel #: 642922070973. Part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 106 North, Range 14 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota Owner/Applicant: Howard Johnson, 2113 28th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55902 Developer: Mark Hanson & Gene Peters, 2314 Scenic Park Place SW, Rochester, MN 55902 Consulting Engineer: GGG, Inc., 14070 Hwy 52 SE, Chatfield, MN 55923 Hearing #2 – Final Plat: An application for a final plat consisting of; 10 single family residential lots utilizing shared wells and individual sewage treatment systems, on 28.97 acres which is proposed to be known as Pavilion Estates. The development is located West of Lilly Farm Subdivision(s) and north of Boulder Creek Subdivision with access from Boulder Creek Lane SW. The parcel was rezoned from A-2 Agricultural Protection District to R-1 Low Density Residential District by Rochester Township on November 10, 2021, and the preliminary plat was approved on August 11, 2022. Legal: THE EAST 28.97 ACRES OF THE WEST 60 ACRES OF THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 106 NORTH, RANGE 14 WEST, OLMSTED COUNTY, MINNESOTA. Owner/Applicant: International Properties LLC, 3900 Fairway Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901 Engineers: WSE Massey – 1217 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 Hearing #3 – Preliminary Plat: An application for a preliminary plat of approximately 167 +/- acres located primarily in the SW 1/4 and a small portion in the NW 1/4 all in Section 20 T106N, R14. The plat proposal includes forty-five (45) lots and one (1) outlot to be known as Royal Oaks Farm. It is the first phase of what is proposed as an 84-unit large lot residential housing development. The residential lot sizes in this phase range from 2.08 acres to 8.54 acres in size and will be served by four (4) shared wells and individual septic systems. Owner/Applicant: 40th Street Development LLC, Dan Groteboer, 1350 Greenview Drive SW, Suite 112, Rochester MN 55902 Consulting Engineer: WSE, William Tointon, 1712 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 Location & Legal: West of Heritage Hills Subdivision and north of 40th Street SW in Rochester Township. The SW ¼ and a small portion of the NW ¼ of Section 20, T106N, R14W, Olmsted County, MN All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk Notes to publisher: Publish on or before November 26, 2022 Please send affidavit of publication and bill to: TCPA, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 (Nov. 26, 2022) 125017