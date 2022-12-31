ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after 7:00 PM regarding: An application for a final plat consisting of; 17 single family residential lots utilizing shared wells and individual sewage treatment systems, and 2 outlots on 41.9 acres which is proposed to be known as Millie Meadow Estates Third. The proposed development is east of Millie Meadow Estates and Millie Meadow Estates Second. The parcel was rezoned from A-2 Agricultural Protection District to R-1 Low Density Residential District by Rochester Township on October 13, 2022. The plat includes both public and private roadways. The preliminary plat was approved by the Rochester Township on November 7, 2022. Location: Lying in the W1/2 of the NW1/4 of Section 29 on the south side of 40th Street SW/County Road #117 - .75 miles west of County Road #8 SW. East of Millie Meadow Estates and Millie Meadow Estates Second. Owner/Applicant: Howard Johnson, 2113 28th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55902 Developer: Mark Hanson & Gene Peters, 2314 Scenic Park Place SW, Rochester, MN 55902 Consulting Engineer: GGG, Inc., 14070 Hwy 52 SE, Chatfield, MN 55923 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (Dec 31, 2022) 142510