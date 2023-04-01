ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, after 7:00 PM regarding: Hearing 1: A text amendment to the Rochester Zoning and Subdivision Zoning Ordinance. The text amendment was initiated by the Rochester Township Board to update various ordinances to evolve with the ever-changing growth of the Township and surrounding communities. Hearing 2: Mayo Woodlands Fourth Final Plat: An application for a final plat consisting of 20.76 acres being subdivided into six (6) single family residential lots and one outlot. The property is zoned Special District. The proposed development is known as Mayo Woodlands Fourth and located in the southwest quadrant of Meadow Crossing Road SW and Mayo Woodlands Road SW intersection. Each lot will access Mayo Woodlands Road SW via private driveways. The six (6) lots as proposed will be serviced by individual sewage treatment systems and one shared well. Location/Partial Legal Description: Parcel ID: 641741086146 - The parcel is entirely located in the southeast 1/4 of section 17 in Rochester Township. Much of the parcel is located in the northeast 1/4 1/4 while some of the parcel extends into the northwest and southeast 1/4 1/4. The parcel lies northeast and adjacent to the recently platted Mayo Woodland Third subdivision. Owner: Lucas Clark, 3929 Southshore Ln SW, Rochester, MN 55902 Developer: Clark Development, LLC, 36 Wood Lake Drive SE, Rochester, MN 55904 Consulting Engineer: GGG, Inc., 14070 Hwy 52 SE, Chatfield, MN 55923 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (April 1, 2023) 208280