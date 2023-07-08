ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Tuesday July 18, 2023, after 7:00 PM regarding: Final Plat: An application for a final plat of approximately 165 +/- acres located primarily in the SW 1/4 and a small portion in the NW 1/4 all in Section 20 T106N, R14. The plat proposal, known as Royal Oaks Farm, includes forty-five (45) lots and one (1) outlot. It is the first phase of what is proposed as an 84-unit large lot residential housing development. The residential lot sizes in this phase range from 2.00 acres to 8.54 acres in size and will be served by four (4) shared wells and individual septic systems. The Planning Commission will consider the final plat and make a recommendation to the Town Board, to either approve or deny the plat. The Rochester Town Board will then consider said recommendation at their next regularly scheduled meeting. Owner/Applicant: Royal Development LLC, 3936 HWY 52 North, Box 290, Rochester, MN 55901 Consulting Engineer: WSE, William Tointon, 1712 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 Location & Legal: West of Heritage Hills Subdivision and north of 40th Street SW in Rochester Township. The SW ¼ and a small portion of the NW ¼ of Section 20, T106N, R14W, Olmsted County, MN All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (July 8, 2023) 239744