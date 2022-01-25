ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Rezone Request The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN, on Tuesday February 8, 2022, after 7:00 p.m. regarding: An application to rezone approximately 15.6 acres in the Northeast ¼ of Section 18, Rochester Township from A-3; Agricultural District to Agricultural/Resource Commercial District AER, to allow for sand mining. The application does not include access onto Old Valley Road SW but does include creating an access road onto Salem Road SW. Owner & Applicant: Leitzen Sand & Gravel – 4019 Highway #14 West – Rochester, MN 55902 Location: Along the west side of Old Valley Road SW approximately ¼ mile south of the intersection of Old Valley Road SW and Salem Road SW All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For: Randy Staver, Clerk (Jan. 25, 2022) 25467

