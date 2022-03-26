ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pavilion Estates Preliminary Plat The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after 7:00 PM regarding: An application for a preliminary plat consisting of 28.79 acres being subdivided into 10 single family residential lots. The property was rezoned by the Rochester Township Board on November 10, 2021, to R-1, Low Density Residential District. The development is known as Pavilion Estates. The Planning Commission will send their recommendations to the Town Board on the proposed preliminary plat, for final approval. The ten (10) lots as proposed are to be served by individual septic systems. Water supply will be provided by two (2) shared wells. The development includes a private roadway system which accesses the property via Boulder Creek Lane SW. Legal Description: THE EAST 30 ACRES OF THE WEST 60 ACRES OF THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 106 NORTH, RANGE 14 WEST, OLMSTED COUNTY, MINNESOTA. Olmsted County Parcel # 64.06.31.041648 Owner: Steve Connelly, PO Box 681, Byron, MN 55920 Applicant: International Properties LLC, 3900 Fairway Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901 Engineers: WSE Massey – 1217 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township By, Randy Staver, Clerk (March 26, 2022) 45464