ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Lilly Farm LLC - Preliminary Plat - Phase 4 The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after 7:00 PM regarding: An application for a preliminary plat consisting of 30.07 acres being subdivided into eight single family residential lots. The property was rezoned by the Rochester Township Board on May 14, 2015, to R-1, Low Density Residential District. The development is known as Lilly Farm LLC and this plat is known as Lilly Farm Fourth. The Planning Commission will send their recommendations to the Town Board on the proposed preliminary plat, for final approval. The eight (8) lots as proposed are to be served by individual septic systems. Water supply is proposed to be provided by two (2) shared wells. Partial Legal Description: Part of Section 6, T106N R14W, Olmsted County, MN. Complete legal on file with Township Clerk. Located adjacent and mostly north, of Lilly Farm and Lilly Farm Second Subdivisions and south and west of Lilly Farm Third. Access will be gained from 8th Street SW via the proposed roadway Vince Lane SW terminating in a cul-de-sac. The area being platted is all of “Outlot C” Lilly Farm Third Subdivision. Applicant & Owner: Lilly Farm LLC, Gene Peters, 1320 Wicklow Lane SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Consulting Engineer: GGG, Inc., 14070 Hwy 52 SE, Chatfield, MN 55923. All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For; Randy Staver, Clerk (March 29, 2022) 46226