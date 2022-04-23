ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Pavilion Estates Preliminary Plat & Woodland Valley Estates Preliminary Plat The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold public hearings at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after 7:00 PM regarding: Pavilion Estates Preliminary Plat An application for a preliminary plat consisting of 28.79 acres being subdivided into 10 single family residential lots. The property was rezoned by the Rochester Township Board on November 10, 2021, to R-1, Low Density Residential District. The development is known as Pavilion Estates. The ten (10) lots as proposed are to be served by individual septic systems. Water supply will be provided by two (2) shared wells. The development includes a private roadway system which accesses the property via Boulder Creek Lane SW. Legal Description: THE EAST 30 ACRES OF THE WEST 60 ACRES OF THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 106 NORTH, RANGE 14 WEST, OLMSTED COUNTY, MINNESOTA. Olmsted County Parcel # 64.06.31.041648 Owner & Applicant: International Properties LLC, 3900 Fairway Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901 Engineers: WSE Massey, 1217 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 Woodland Valley Estates An application for a preliminary plat consisting of 63.91 acres being subdivided into 15 single family residential lots. The property was rezoned by the Rochester Township Board on January 13, 2022, from A-3 Agricultural District to R-1 Low Density Residential District. The development is known as Woodland Valley Estates. The fifteen (15) lots as proposed will be served by individual septic systems and three (3) shared wells. The development will be accessed off Meadow Crossing Road and will be developed as part of the township roadway system. Partial Legal Description: Parcel #’s: 641844057852 and 641911041886. Lying in the SE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 18 and the NE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 19, all in Rochester Township Olmsted County, Minnesota. Owner & Applicant: Woodland Valley Estates Inc. 1791 Dayton Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104 Engineers: WSE Massey – 1217 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 The Planning Commission will send their recommendations to the Town Board on the proposed preliminary plats, for the final decision. All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (April 23, 2022) 54925