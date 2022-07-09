ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Woodland Valley Estates Conditional Use Permit – Lilly Farm Fourth Final Plat The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold public hearings at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after 7:00 PM regarding: Woodland Valley Estates Conditional Use Permit An application for a conditional use permit to construct a roadway, a portion of which, crosses floodplain soils. A portion of a proposed roadway called Meadow Crossing Lane SW will cross floodplain soils near its intersection with Meadow Crossing Road SW. The applicant is proposing to install a 72-inch culvert within this roadway to allow for flood free access to a proposed 15 lot development. The property was rezoned by the Rochester Township Board on January 13, 2022, from A-3 Agricultural District to R-1 Low Density Residential District. The development is known as Woodland Valley Estates and a preliminary plat was approved by the Rochester Township Planning Commission on May 10, 2022. Partial Legal Description: Parcel #’s: 641844057852 and 641911041886. Lying in the SE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 18 and the NE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 19, all in Rochester Township Olmsted County, Minnesota. Owner & Applicant: Woodland Valley Estates Inc. - 1791 Dayton Ave - St. Paul, MN 55104 Engineers: WSE Massey – 1217 Restoration Road SW - Rochester, MN 55902 Lilly Farm Forth – Final Plat An application for a final plat consisting of 30.07 acres being subdivided into eight single family residential lots. The property was rezoned by the Rochester Township Board on May 14, 2015, to R-1, Low Density Residential District. The development is known as Lilly Farm LLC and this plat is known as Lilly Farm Fourth. The Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat on April 12, 2022. The eight (8) lots as proposed are to be served by individual septic systems. Water supply is proposed to be provided by two (2) shared wells. Partial Legal Description: Part of Section 6, T106N R14W, Olmsted County, MN. Complete legal on file with Township Clerk. Located adjacent and mostly north, of Lilly Farm and Lilly Farm Second Subdivisions and south and west of Lilly Farm Third. Access will be gained from 8th Street SW via the proposed roadway Vince Lane SW terminating in a cul-de-sac. The area being platted is all of “Outlot C” Lilly Farm Third Subdivision. Applicant & Owner: Lilly Farm LLC, Gene Peters, 1320 Wicklow Lane SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Consulting Engineer: GGG, Inc., 14070 Hwy 52 SE, Chatfield, MN 55923. All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (July 9, 2022) 79859