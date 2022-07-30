ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Woodland Valley Estates Final Plat & Millie Meadow Estates Third Zone Change & GDP The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold public hearings at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Wednesday August 10, 2022, after 7:00 PM regarding: Woodland Valley Estates An application for a final plat consisting of 63.91 acres being subdivided into 6 single family residential lots and 4 outlots. The property was rezoned by the Rochester Township Board on January 13, 2022, from A-3 Agricultural District to R-1 Low Density Residential District. The development is known as Woodland Valley Estates. The 6 lots as proposed will be served by individual septic systems and three (3) shared wells. The development will be accessed off Meadow Crossing Road and will be developed as part of the township roadway system. The outlots are being held for future development of an additional 9 lots. Partial Legal Description: Parcel #’s: 641844057852 and 641911041886. Lying in the SE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 18 and the NE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 19, all in Rochester Township Olmsted County, Minnesota. Owner & Applicant: Woodland Valley Estates Inc. 1791 Dayton Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104 Engineers: WSE Massey – 1217 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 The Planning Commission will send their recommendations to the Town Board on the proposed final plat, for the final decision. Millie Meadows Third Zone Change and General Development Plan An application to rezone 41.09 acres from A-2 Agricultural Protection District to R-1 Low Density Residential District in Section 29 of Rochester Township. The proposed development is east of Millie Meadow Estates and Mille Meadow Estates Second Subdivisions. As a part of the rezoning process an application for a General Development Plan has also been submitted. The plan indicates a desire to plat 17 lots utilizing both public and private roadways. The property is currently listed as “Potential Suburban: on the Olmsted County Land Use Plan Map and is in the process of being considered for “Suburban” designation. The Olmsted County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the request on August 4th, 2022. The Planning Commission will send their recommendations to the Town Board on the proposed rezone and GDP, for the final decision. Owner & Applicant: Lilly Farms LLC, Gene Peters & Mark Hanson, 2314 Scenic Oaks Place SW, Rochester, MN 55902 Engineers: GGG, Inc., 14070 Hwy 52 SE, Chatfield, MN 55923 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (July 30, 2022) 86583