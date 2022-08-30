ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Section 20 Zone Change & GDP The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Tuesday September 20, 2022, after 7:00 PM regarding: An application to rezone 315.4 acres from A-2 Agricultural Protection District to R-1 Low Density Residential District in Section 20 of Rochester Township. The proposed development is east and northeast of Heritage Hills Development. As a part of the rezoning process an application for a General Development Plan has also been submitted. The plan indicates a desire to plat 84 lots utilizing public roadways, shared wells and individual sewage treatment systems. The property is currently listed as “Suburban” on the Olmsted County Land Use Plan Map. The Planning Commission will send their recommendations to the Town Board on the proposed rezone and GDP, for the final decision. Owner & Applicant: 40th Street Development LLC, Dan Groteboer, 1530 Greenview Drive SW, Suite 112, Rochester, MN 55902 Engineers: WSE-Massey, 1712 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (Aug. 30, 2022) 96295