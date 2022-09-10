ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Text amendment to Rochester Township Zoning Ordinance The Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, after 7:00 PM regarding: A text amendment to allow for the reuse of structures within a Historical District as low impact commercial uses with a conditional or interim use permit. The text amendment was initiated by the Rochester Township Board to consider low impact commercial uses within a Historical District as part of the historical preservation of the structures. A complete copy of the amendment is available by contacting TCPA at 507-529-0774 or emailing Roger@tcpamn.org. All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (Sept. 10, 2022) 99419