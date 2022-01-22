ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP Zone Change Resolutio

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP Zone Change Resolution Number R20-09-01 Amendment to Section 1.16 of the Rochester Township Zoning Ordinance and Rochester Township Zoning Map WHEREAS, an application for a General Development Plan (GDP) and a Zone Change for 28.97 acres has been submitted by International Properties LLC for a parcel of property owned by Steven Connelly. The property is currently zoned A-3 Agricultural District and the requested zoning is R-1 Low Density Residential District and is described as: The East 30 acres pf the West 60 acres of the East ½ of the SW ¼, Section 6, T106N, R14W, Olmsted County Minnesota WHEREAS, the property was located within the “Urban Service Area” on the Olmsted County Land Use Plan Map and in order to develop the property in the Township it needed to be moved to “Suburban” on said map; and, WHEREAS, Olmsted County uses a two phase land use plan amendment process. During the second phase of the process a citizen’s petition was filed with the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board requesting an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) be completed. On April 6, 2021 Rochester Township was notified by the Environmental Quality Board that it had been determined by the Board that Rochester Township was the appropriate governmental unit to determine the need for an EAW; and WHEREAS, on May 13, 2021 Rochester Township adopted Resolution Number 2021-05-01 determining a discretionary EAW was warranted; and WHEREAS, on May 18, 2021 the Olmsted County Board approved #02021-001 Land Use Plan Amendment and 022021-001 General Development Plan applications which allowed the Township to move forward with the EAW process, and WHEREAS, the EAW comment period ended on August 26, 2021, Township Staff and the developer’s representatives updated the EAW, answered comments and provided the Town Board with a report regarding the EAW; and WHEREAS, the Township adopted Resolution 2021-09-01 determining that no further environmental review was necessary; and WHEREAS, the applicants are asking the Rochester Town Board of the County of Olmsted, State of Minnesota, for a zone change per Article IV of the Rochester Township Zoning Ordinance; and, WHEREAS, the Zoning Administrator reviewed said request and submitted a report to the Rochester Township Planning Commission concerning the general development plan and zone change; and, WHEREAS, a public hearing on the proposed zone change was duly noticed and held by the Rochester Township Planning Commission at the Rochester Township Hall, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN on Monday, October 11, 2021 , at which time(s) all interested persons were given the opportunity to be heard; and, WHEREAS, the Rochester Township Planning Commission held a discussion and allowed public input on said matter, reviewed staff findings and recommended approval to the Town Board in a unanimous decision. The Commission in a 3 to 2 vote and recommended denial of the general development plan based on the fact that it did not meet one of the goals of the Rochester Township Land Use Plan by having an average density exceeding one dwelling per 3.5 acres, and WHEREAS, the request was placed on the Town Board agenda at their regular scheduled Town Board Meeting on October 14, 2021. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AND HEREBY ORDAINED by the Rochester Town Board: Motion by Jeff Orth to approve the zone change and staff findings allowing for publication in summary form, seconded by Brian Zmolek. Motion passed with 5 yes votes and 0 no votes. The general development plan was tabled until the November 10, 2021 Town Board meeting to allow board members to study the plan more in-depth. Motion by Brian Zmolek, seconded by Brian Mueller to approve. Motion passed with 5 yes votes and 0 no votes. Section 1.16 of the Rochester Township Zoning Ordinance and the Rochester Township Zoning Maps are hereby amended, designating the above described 28.97 acres of property to R-1 Low Density Residential District. A complete copy is available by contacting Randy Staver at: rochestertownshipclerk@gmail.com (Jan. 22, 2022) 24958