ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP Zone Change Resolutio

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP Zone Change Resolution Number R20-09-01 Amendment to Section 1.16 of the Rochester Township Zoning Ordinance and Rochester Township Zoning Map WHEREAS, an application for a General Development Plan (GDP) and a Zone Change for 79.66 acres has been submitted by GMB LLC. The property is currently zoned A-2 Agricultural Protection District and the requested zoning is R-1 Low Density Residential District and is described as: LAND DESCRIPTION Outlot A, MILLIE MEADOW ESTATES, according to the recorded plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, Olmsted County, Minnesota. AND The South Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (S 1/2 SE 1/4 NE 1/4) of Section 30, Township 106 North, Range 14 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota. AND The Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4) of Section 30, Township 106 North, Range 14 west, Olmsted County, Minnesota, subject to a BP Gas Main easement. AND The Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 SE 1/4) of Section 30, Township 106 North, Range 14 west, Olmsted County, Minnesota, subject to a BP Gas Main easement. EXCEPT That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 SE 1/4) of Section 30, Township 106 North, Range 14 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the southeast corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 89°18’52” West, along the south line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, 1307.18 feet to the southwest corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence North 00°01’19” East, along the west line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, 291.25 feet; thence North 46°04’22” East 185.80 feet; thence North 41°06’46” East 169.98 feet; thence North 80°15’30” East 108.45 feet; thence North 77°11’41” East 140.95 feet; thence North 71°17’17” East 202.56 feet; thence North 07°27’33” East 54.51 feet; thence North 20°29’26” East 95.61 feet; thence North 69°53’55” East 624.61 feet to the east line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence South 00°06’28” West, along said east line, 1005.42 feet to the point of beginning. The above described parcel contains 21.06 acres. ALSO EXCEPT That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 SE 1/4) of Section 30, Township 106 North, Range 14 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the northwest corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 00°01’19” West, along the west line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, 596.37 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing South 00°01’19” West, along said west line, 422.85 feet to a point 291.25 feet north of the southwest corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence North 46°04’22” East 185.80 feet; thence North 41°06’46” East 169.98 feet; thence North 80°15’30” East 108.45 feet; thence North 77°11’41” East 140.95 feet; thence North 71°17’17” East 202.56 feet; thence North 07°27’33” East 54.51 feet; thence North 20°29’26” East 95.61 feet; thence North 69°53’55” East 240.12 feet; thence North 80°30’14” West 299.84 feet; thence South 59°58’30” West 114.66 feet; thence South 00°26’37” East 114.06 feet; thence South 78°45’53” West 252.61 feet; thence South 89°19’12” West 305.78 feet to the point of beginning. AND That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 SE 1/4) of Section 30, Township 106 North, Range 14 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 00°01’19” West, along the east line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, 129.58 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing South 00°01’19” West, along said east line 466.79 feet; thence South 89°19’12” West 460.42 feet; thence North 11°52’41” West 158.03 feet; thence North 19°16’22” East 89.60 feet; thence North 41°21’51” East 87.69 feet; thence North 61°02’36” East 148.58 feet; thence North 70°55’32” East 291.57 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.11 acres. Containing 79.66 acres, more or less. WHEREAS, the applicants are asking the Rochester Town Board of the County of Olmsted, State of Minnesota, for a zone change per Article IV of the Rochester Township Zoning Ordinance; and, WHEREAS, the Zoning Administrator reviewed said request and submitted a report to the Rochester Township Planning Commission concerning the general development plan and zone change; and WHEREAS, a public hearing on the proposed zone change was duly noticed and held by the Rochester Township Planning Commission at the Rochester Township Hall, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN on Tuesday July 8, 2020 , at which time(s) all interested persons were given the opportunity to be heard; and, WHEREAS, the Rochester Township Planning Commission held a discussion and allowed public input on said matter, reviewed staff findings and recommended approval to the Town Board; and WHEREAS, the request was placed on the Town Board agenda at their regular scheduled Town Board Meeting on August 13, 2020. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AND HEREBY ORDAINED by the Rochester Town Board as follows: Motion by Jeff Orth to approve the general development plan and staff findings, seconded by Brian Mueller. Motion passed with 5 yes votes and 0 no votes. Motion by Jeff Orth, seconded by Brian Zmolek to approve zone change request with staff findings and allowing for publication in summary form. Motion passed with 5 yes votes and 0 no votes. Section 1.16 of the Rochester Township Zoning Ordinance and the Rochester Township Zoning Maps are hereby amended, designating the above described 79.66 acres of property to R-1 Low Density Residential District. A complete copy is available by contacting Randy Staver at: rochestertownshipclerk@gmail.com (Jan. 22, 2022) 24965