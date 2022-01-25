ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP ZONE CHANGE RESOLUTIO

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP ZONE CHANGE RESOLUTION NUMBER R21-12-01 Amendment to Section 1.16 of the Rochester Township Zoning Ordinance Rochester Township Zoning Map WHEREAS, an application for a Zone Change encompassing 5.34 acres (includes right of way) has been submitted by Jordon and Jillian Yaggy. The property is currently zoned A-4 Agricultural Urban Expansion District and is located within the City of Rochester’s “Urban Service Area” on the Olmsted County Land Use Plan Map. The requested zoning is R-A Rural Residential District and the land is legally described as: That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 106 North, Range 14 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Northeast Quarter; thence westerly on a Minnesota State Plane Grid Azimuth from north of 269 degrees 06 minutes 02 seconds along the south line of said Northeast Quarter 132.10 feet to the center line of County Road No. 147; thence northerly 341 degrees 57 minutes 03 seconds azimuth along said center line 102.58 feet; thence northerly 340 degrees 06 minutes 31 seconds azimuth along said center line 45.73 feet to the point of beginning; thence westerly 269 degrees 06 minutes 20 seconds azimuth 697.56 feet; thence northerly 359 degrees 06 minutes 20 seconds azimuth 333.28; thence easterly 89 degrees 06 minutes 20 seconds azimuth 632.71 feet to the center line of County Road No. 147; thence southerly 178 degrees 57 minutes 02 seconds azimuth along said center line 25.29 feet; thence southerly 239.35 feet along said center line on a tangential curve concave easterly having a radius of 727.84 feet and a central angle of 18 degrees 50 minutes 31 seconds; thence southerly 160 degrees 06 minutes 31 seconds azimuth along said center line 77.24 feet. Said tract subject to County Road No. 147 right-of-way easement over the easterly 50.00 feet. Said tract contains 5.00 acres more or less. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AND HEREBY ORDAINED by the Rochester Town Board as follows: Motion and seconded to approve zone change request with staff findings and planning commission recommendation and allow for publishing in summary form. Motion carried with 5 yes votes and 0 no votes. Section 1.16 of the Rochester Township Zoning Ordinance and the Rochester Township Zoning Maps are hereby amended, designating the above described 5.34 acres of property to R-A Rural Residential District. Passed and adopted by the Rochester Township Board this 9th day of December 2021. (Jan. 25, 2022) 25877