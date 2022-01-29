ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP ZONE CHANGE RESOLUTIO

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP ZONE CHANGE RESOLUTION NUMBER R22-01-01 Amendment to Section 1.16 of the Rochester Township Zoning Ordinance Rochester Township Zoning Map WHEREAS, an application for a General Development Plan (GDP) and a Zone Change for 63.91acres has been submitted by Ian Keith on behalf of the Alexander M & Marion S. Keith Trust. The property is currently zoned A-3 Agricultural District and the requested zoning is R-1 Low Density Residential District and is described as: That part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 106 North, Range 14 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 18; thence North 00 degrees 32 minutes 29 seconds West, assumed bearing, along the west line of said Southeast Quarter, 658.50 feet; thence North 16 degrees 10 minutes 31 seconds East, 837.99 feet (previously described as 839.02 feet); thence South 88 degrees 06 minutes 13 seconds East, 650.12 feet (previously described as 659.49 feet); thence South 79 degrees 34 minutes 13 seconds East, 427.80 feet; thence South 02 degrees 03 minutes 34 seconds West, 548.09 feet; thence South 01 degree 03 minutes 34 seconds East, 0.95 feet; thence North 89 degrees 11 minutes 26 seconds East, 33.00 feet; thence South 01 degree 06 minutes 04 seconds East, 202.17 feet for the point of beginning; thence North 88 degrees 53 minutes 56 seconds East, 524.88 feet; thence North 01 degree 06 minutes 04 seconds West, 615.52 feet to the centerline of the Township road as described in Book T-4 of Miscellaneous Records on Page 778 in the Office of the Olmsted County Recorder (the next two courses are along said centerline); thence South 69 degrees 50 minutes 24 seconds East, 564.38 feet; thence easterly 290.76 feet along a tangential curve, concave northerly, central angle of 20 degrees 21 minutes 11 seconds, radius of 818.51 feet, and the chord of said curve bears South 80 degrees 01 minute 00 seconds East, 289.23 feet, and the chord of said curve bears South 80 degrees 01 minute 00 seconds East, 289.23 feet to the east line of said Southeast Quarter; thence South 00 degrees 38 minutes 21 seconds East, along said east line and not tangent to said curve, 982.37 feet to the southeast corner of said Southeast Quarter; thence South 89 degrees 43 minutes 48 seconds West, 1131.62 feet; thence North 28 degrees 25 minutes 34 seconds West, 50.70 feet; thence North 45 degrees 20 minutes 34 seconds West, 246.50 feet; thence North 01 degree 06 minutes 04 seconds West, 389.03 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 26.94 acres, more or less. ALSO: That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 106, Range 14, lying easterly of a line described as commencing at a point 196.1 feet east of the northwest corner and on the north line of said Quarter-quarter and terminating at the southwest corner of said Quarter-Quarter. Containing 36.97 acres, more or less. (Contains in all, 63.91 acres, more or less) NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AND HEREBY ORDAINED by the Rochester Town Board as follows: Motion by Jamie Neisen, seconded by Brian Mueller to approve zone change request with staff findings and planning commission recommendation and allow publication in summary form. Motion carried with 5 yes votes and 0 no votes. Section 1.16 of the Rochester Township Zoning Ordinance and the Rochester Township Zoning Maps are hereby amended, designating the above described 63.91 acres of property to R-1 Low Density Residential District. Passed and adopted by the Rochester Township Board this 13th day of January 2022. (Jan. 29, 2022) 27635