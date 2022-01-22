SALEM TOWNSHIP ABSENTEE VOTING FOR MARCH 8, 2022 TOWNSHIP ELECTIONS Absentee voting for March 8, 2022 Township Elections will be available starting on February 4. 2022 at the clerk’s office at: 3802 County Road 150 SW, Byron, MN. Absentee ballots can be obtained by calling the number listed below or writing to the address listed above to receive a ballot application by mail. If you have any questions about this election, please contact the clerk at the number listed below. Ballot information will also be posted on our web site. Salemmn.org Sharon Petersen Clerk Salem Township (507) 365 8480 (Jan. 22, 2022) 22139