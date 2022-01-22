SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

SALEM TOWNSHIP ABSENTEE VOTING FOR MARCH

Published January 22, 2022 02:23 AM
Share

SALEM TOWNSHIP ABSENTEE VOTING FOR MARCH 8, 2022 TOWNSHIP ELECTIONS Absentee voting for March 8, 2022 Township Elections will be available starting on February 4. 2022 at the clerk’s office at: 3802 County Road 150 SW, Byron, MN. Absentee ballots can be obtained by calling the number listed below or writing to the address listed above to receive a ballot application by mail. If you have any questions about this election, please contact the clerk at the number listed below. Ballot information will also be posted on our web site. Salemmn.org Sharon Petersen Clerk Salem Township (507) 365 8480 (Jan. 22, 2022) 22139

Most Recent
KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTI
January 22, 2022 02:23 AM
ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTI
January 22, 2022 02:23 AM
POSITION OF DEPUTY SHERIFF IN THE COUNTY
January 22, 2022 02:23 AM
Eligibility Notice for Trade Adjustment
January 22, 2022 02:23 AM
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta
January 22, 2022 02:23 AM
Rochester Public Schools Tuesday, Januar
January 22, 2022 02:23 AM