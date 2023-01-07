SALEM TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTIC

SALEM TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT REQUEST On Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, after 7:00 PM the Salem Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Salem Town Hall, 8433 Salem Road SW, Byron, MN 55920, regarding: An application to construct a private residential driveway in flood soils. The proposed driveway is in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of section 4 and accessing 95th Avenue SW. The proposed driveway is in areas which are currently mapped as containing floodplain soils. A conditional use permit is required by the Salem Township Zoning Ordinance Section 10.24 B for the impounding of waters and Section 9.08 C to allow fill in the floodplain to construct a roadway. A memo and image showing the change in 100-year inundation area and grading plan have been submitted as part of the application. Owner & Applicant: Steve & Michelle Lange – 4908 25th Avenue NW – Rochester, MN 55901 Engineer: WSE Massey – 1712 Restoration Road SW – Rochester, MN 55902 Partial Legal Description: A part of Parcel #: 650442084503. Lying primarily in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of section 4. The driveway will stem off 95th Ave SW, approximately 3,800 feet south of Frontier Road SE. All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or call (507) 529-0774. Salem Township For, Sharon Petersen, Clerk (Jan. 7, 2023) 147270