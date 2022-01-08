SALEM TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTIC

SALEM TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING INTERIM USE PERMIT REQUEST On Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, after 7:00 PM the Salem Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Salem Town Hall, 8433 Salem Road SW, Byron, MN 55920, regarding: An application for an Interim Use Permit (IUP) to utilize an existing dwelling structure, currently limited to storage use, as a second dwelling for family members. The parcel is approximately 4.5 acres in size and is zoned A-2; Agricultural Protection District. Owner & Applicant: Rick D. and Jennifer A. Mattson – 6828 Country Club Road SW – Rochester, MN 55902 Partial Legal Description: Lying in the NW1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 01 of Salem Township. On the south side of Country Club Road approximately 750 feet east of 70th Avenue NW. All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or call (507) 529-0774. Salem Township For, Sharon Petersen, Clerk (Jan. 8, 2022) 20756