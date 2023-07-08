SALEM TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTIC

SALEM TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Conditional Use Permit Request On Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, after 7:00 pm the Salem Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Salem Town Hall, 8433 Salem Road SW, Byron, MN regarding: An application for a Conditional Use Permit to allow a home-based auto repair business in an existing 3,200 sq.ft. accessory structure. The applicant’s property is zoned A-2; Agricultural Protection District and is comprised of one tax parcel totaling 5 +/- acres. Owner & Applicant: Jon and Deanna Jestus – 85 County Road #5 SW – Byron, MN 55920 Legal Description/Location: Parcel #: 650521080482. Located in the northeast corner of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5. At the southwest corner of the intersection of County Road #5 SW and Frontier Road SW. All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, RM 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or calling 507-529-0774. Salem Township For: Sharon Petersen, Clerk (July 8, 2023) 239614