SALEM TOWNSHIP QUOTES FOR PRODUCTS AND S

SALEM TOWNSHIP QUOTES FOR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Quotes must be mailed or dropped off to the address listed below. All quotes must be received by February 25, 2023 Quotes should include the hourly rates and sizes of equipment and labor for the following products and services: Summer Road Grading & Misc Rock Hauling Road Right of Way Maintenance Snowplowing Standard Class 5 road rock (1” rock), priced per ton spread on township roads. Standard Class 5 Modified road rock (1” rock with fines) priced per ton spread on township roads. Standard Class 2 road rock (3/4” rock), priced per ton spread on township roads. Ditch Mowing Brush Cutting Ditch Spraying Town Hall Lawn Mowing Town Hall Snow Plowing The prices quoted will be effective from May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024 for any work completed on township roads or right of ways. Invoices should include the following: List of roads where service or products are done. Date of service for any work performed for the township. Rock applied in the township must include load slips with all invoicing. If a supervisor is on duty, the weight MUST be reported to that supervisor. Please include the manufacturer’s weight of equipment and horsepower for the equipment that will be used on township roads. Certificate of insurance must accompany all quotes. Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes. Quotes must be mailed or delivered to the following address: Sharon Petersen Salem Township Clerk 3802 County Road 150 SW Byron, MN 55920 Note: Successful applicants quoting are required to return to the Township Clerk their signed copy of the contract for the season within 30 days. Please mark the envelope for the type of service you are quoting on. If quoting on multiple types of service, please quote each service as a separate package marked with the type of service on the outside of the envelope. (Feb. 11, 2023) 192500