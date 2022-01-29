SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sewer Ordinance – Cascade Township Ordin

Published January 29, 2022 02:23 AM
Sewer Ordinance – Cascade Township Ordinance No. 2022.01.01 AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING REGULATIONS AND CHARGES REGARDING A WASTEWATER COLLECTION SYSTEM FOR THE CASCADE TOWNSHIP SUBORDINATE SERVICE DISTRICT The Township Board of Supervisors of Cascade Township ordains: Section 1. Purpose and Findings Section 2. Definitions Section 3. General Provisions Section 4. Use of Wastewater Collection Facilities Required Section 5. Prohibitions and Use of Public Wastewater Collection System Section 6. Wastewater Service Charges Section 7. Penalties and Enforcement Section 8 Miscellaneous Published in Summary form and effective upon publication. A complete copy of the ordinance is available by contacting Sara Rudquist, Township Clerk, at cascadtownclerk@outlook.com. (Jan. 29, 2022) 26909

