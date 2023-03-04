STATE OF MICHIGAN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT - FAM

STATE OF MICHIGAN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT - FAMILY DIVISION DICKINSON COUNTY CASE NO. 21-506-NA PETITION NO. PUBLICATION OF HEARING TO: William Pann II IN THE MATTER OF: William Lawrence Pann III and Charles Michael Pann A hearing regarding the termination of your parental rights will be conducted by the court on March 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in Dickinson County Family Court Courtroom “C” located at 705 S. Stephenon Ave. Iron Mountain, MI 49801 before Hon. Thomas D. Slagle. You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that William Pann III personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights. (March 4, 2023) 199543