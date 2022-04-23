STATE OF MINNESOTA ANOKA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File Number: 02-CV-22-1248 Case Type: Change of Name Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing BRIGIT ANNE MARSHALL 24097 DYSPROSIUM ST NW ST FRANCIS MN 55070 In the Matter of the Application of Brigit Anne Marshall for a Name Change of a Minor You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse. Hearing Information June 14, 2022 Hearing 9:15 a.m. The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video and audio unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer, Anoka County District Court. The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings. You must: Notify the court if your address, email or phone number changes. Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts. gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits. Contact the court at 763-760-6700 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video and audio. To join by internet: 1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar. 2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked): Meeting ID: 160 498 2235 Passcode: 202148 3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant. 4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen. 5. Click Share Video. To join by telephone (if you are unable to join by internet): Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak. 1. Call Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864 2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode: Meeting ID: 160 498 2235 Passcode: 202148 Para obtener mas informacion y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido como enviar pruebas, visite www. mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings. Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah. Dated: April 6, 2022 Lori O’Brien Anoka County Court Administrator 2100 3rd Avenue Anoka MN 55303-2489 763-760-6700 (April 23 & 30; May 7, 2022) 55108