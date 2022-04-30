STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 03-PR-22-655 In re the Estate of: Cathy Joan Warnke a/k/a Cathy J. Warnke and Cathy Warnke Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a Petition will be heard on June 8, 2022 at 1:15 pm by this Court using remote technology at Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake A venue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated August 16, 2019 (“Will”), and for the appointment of David M. Jacobs, whose address is 4216 Dupont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If the petition is proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice shall be given by: 1) publication once a week for two consecutive weeks in a legal newspaper in Becker County, the last publication of which is to be at least ten (10) days prior to the hearing date; and 2) mailing via U.S. Postal Service a copy of this Notice and Order postmarked at least fourteen ( 14) days prior to the hearing date to all interested persons as defined in Minnesota Statutes § 524.1-40 I and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes § 524.3-204. Any charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceeding be given to the attorney general pursuant to Minnesota Statutes§ S0IB.41, subdivision 5. NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that (subject to Minnesota Statutes § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the court within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: Date: April 8, 2022 Referee Susan Solheim District Court Date: April 8, 2022 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Grant R. J. Lindquist, ID #230224 GRANT R. J. LINDQUIST, L.L.C. 12800 Whitewater Drive, Suite 100 Minnetonka, MN 55343 (763) 533-5337 FAX: (612) 722-3109 glindquist@mrwill.com The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you would like to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. (April 30; May 7, 2022) 58182