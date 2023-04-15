STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BLUE EARTH DISTRICT COURT FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FAMILY COURT DIVISION Case Type: Dissolution with children In Re: the Marriage of: Britney Venice Lukobi-Johnson, Petitioner, and Chriscil Lionel Lukobi-Johnson, Respondent. SUMMONS WITHOUT REAL ESTATE Court File No.: Pending THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: WARNING: YOUR SPOUSE (HUSBAND OR WIFE) HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST YOU FOR DISSOLUTION OF YOUR MARRIAGE. A COPY OF THE PAPERWORK REGARDING THE LAWSUIT IS SERVED ON YOU WITH THIS SUMMONS. THIS SUMMONS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT FROM THE COURT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS. READ THIS SUMMONS CAREFULLY. IF YOU DO NOT UNDERSTAND IT, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY FOR LEGAL ADVICE. 1. The Petitioner (your spouse) has filed a lawsuit against you asking for dissolution of your marriage (divorce). A copy of the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage with Children, is attached to this Summons. 2. You must serve upon Petitioner and file with the court a written Answer to the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage, and you must pay the required filing fee. Answer forms are available from the court administrator’s office. You must serve your Answer upon Petitioner within thirty (30) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file your Answer, the court may give your spouse everything he or she is asking for in the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage. NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING PROVISIONS Under Minnesota law, service of this summons makes the following requirements apply to both parties to the action, unless they are modified by the court or the proceeding is dismissed: (1) Neither party may dispose of any assets except (a) for the necessities of life or for the necessary generation of income or preservation of assets, (b) by an agreement of the parties in writing, or (c) for retaining counsel to carry on or to contest this proceeding. (2) Neither party may harass the other party. (3) All currently available insurance coverage must be maintained and continued without change in coverage or beneficiary designation. (4) Parties to a marriage dissolution proceeding are encouraged to attempt alternative dispute resolution pursuant to Minnesota law. Alternative dispute resolution includes mediation, arbitration and other processes as set forth in the district court rules. You may contact the court administrator about resources in your area. If you cannot pay for mediation or alternative dispute resolution, in some counties, assistance may be available to you through a nonprofit provider or a court program. If you are a victim of domestic abuse or threats as defined in Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 518B, you are not required to try mediation and you will not be penalized by the court in later proceedings. IF YOU VIOLATE ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, YOU WILL BE SUBJECT TO SANCTIONS BY THE COURT. PATTON, HOVERSTEN & BERG, P.A. Dated: March 31, 2023 John D. Scott (#270365) Trent J. Gahm (#0403861) Attorneys for Petitioner 302 First Ave. NW Faribault, MN 55021 Phone: 507-332-7425 Email: john.scott@phblawoffice.com (April 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 210977