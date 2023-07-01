STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTEAD DI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTEAD DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-PR-23-3763 In Re: Estate of Norman T Gonnella , a/k/a Norman Thomas Gonnella, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Amended Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated December 26, 2017. The Registrar accepted the amended application and informally appointed James Gonnella, whose address is 10017 Drew Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55431, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: June 28, 2023 /s/ Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar Dated: June 28, 2023 Hans Holland Court Administrator GRANNIS & HAUGE, P.A. Christopher J. Perske MN# 0347164 3459 Washington Drive, Suite 206 Eagan, MN 55122 Telephone: (651) 456-9000 Facsimile: (651) 454-4232 e-mail: cperske@grannishauge.com ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE (July 1 & 8, 2023) 238352