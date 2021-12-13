STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT In Re: Estate of Trebor McDowell Redning, a/k/a Trebor M. Redning and Trebor Redning, Decedent. Court File No.: 55-PR-21-6712 NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE) Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Jane M. Stuckey whose address is 308 Maplebrook Drive NE, Stewartville, Minnesota 55976, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: November 30, 2021 /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar Dated: November 30, 2021 Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Applicant: Gene E. Adkins (#20951x) Hitchcock Law Firm, PLLC The Barrister Building 1465 Arcade Street St. Paul, MN 55106 Telephone: (651) 772-3401 Fax: (651) 772-2115 Email: gadkins@hitchcocklaw.com (Dec. 4 & 11, 2021) 10027