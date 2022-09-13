STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 55-PR-22-5040 In Re: Estate of CYRIL MICHAEL O’NEILL, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE Rochester, Minnesota, by Zoom, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Yvonne M. O’Neill, whose address is 4320 Daffodil Avenue SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. See notice of remote hearing. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 09/08/2022 Lisa R. Hayne Judge of District Court Dated: 09/08/22 Hans Holland Court Administrator Court File No. 55-PR-22-5040 Davis Law Firm, P.A. Christopher Davis, MN Reg.# 0285122 3006 Allegro Park Lane SW, Suite #3 Rochester, MN 55902 507-424-6330 Email: christopher@davislawmn.com Attorney for Yvonne M. O’Neill (Sept 13 & 20, 2022) 100722