STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 55-PR-22-5787 In Re: Estate of Jack Richard Davidson, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 19, 2022, at I 0:30 a.m., a hearing will be held, via zoom, in this Court at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904, on a petition (the “Petition”) for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of the Decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Kay S. Davidson, whose address is 1421 1st Street NW, Rochester, Minnesota, 5590 I, as Personal Representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. See notice of remote hearing. Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and, to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or Court within four (4) months after the date of this Notice of and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs, Formal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors, or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: Dated: 09/08/2022 04: 17:58 PM /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Wendland Utz, Ltd. Attorneys for Petitioner Mark E. Utz (#0178792) Nathaniel J. Kennedy (#0403169) 21 First Street SW, Suite 300 Rochester, MN 55902 Telephone: (507) 288-5440 Fax: (507) 281-8288 E-mail: mark@wendlaw.com (Utz) (Sept. 14 & 24, 2022) 101681