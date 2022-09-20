STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-PR-22-5818 In Re: Estate of Thomas R. Stussy aka Thomas Ralph Stussy aka Thomas Stussy, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated May 22, 2006. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Susan E. Stussy, whose address is 11151 New Haven Rd NW, Pine Island, MN 55963, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representatives must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representatives have the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Hans Holland Court Administrator Dated: September 15, 2022 /s/ Deanna Verdick Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar Rockne Law Office Matt C. Rockne MN# 240527 385 Main Street PO Box 7 Zumbrota, MN 55992 Telephone: (507) 732-5191 Facsimile: (507) 732-7846 e-mail: rocknelaw@hcinet.net (Sept. 20 & 27, 2022) 102671