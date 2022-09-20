STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 55-PR-22-5791 In Re: Estate of Shannon Michael Pew, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 23, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated November 30, 2010, and for the appointment of the following Petitioner as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration: Paraleen lone Pew 3855 Huntington Lane NW, Rochester, MN 55901 There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition or Will must be mailed and filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 09/15/2022 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Hans Holland- Court Administrator RMS LAW FIRM, PLLC Roger M. Stahl, MN# 226634 [3428 Lakeridge Place NW, Ste. 120 Rochester, MN 55901 Telephone: (507) 944-2007 e-mail: roger@rmslawpllc.com] ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Sept 20 & 27, 2022) 103086