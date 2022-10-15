STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-PR-22-6439 In Re: Estate of Janice Belle Mae Gunlogson aka Janice B. Gunlogson aka Janice Gunlogson aka Jan Gunlogson, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent has been filed with the Probate Registrar, along with a Last Will dated March 22, 2004 and Codicil dated May 3, 2022, and the amended application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed Laurie J. Penning, whose address is 3229 Robinwood Lane, Minnetonka, MN 55305, to serve as the personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Any objections to the probate of the Will and Codicil, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Hans Holland Court Administrator Dated: October 6, 2022 /s/ Darla J. Busian, Darla J. Busian Probate Registrar (Oct. 15 & 22, 2022) 111381