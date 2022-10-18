STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT In Re: Estate of Robert Raymond Jones, a/k/a Robert R. Jones, Decedent. COURT FILE NO.: 55-PR-22-6416 NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated November 9, 2018 (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Any objections may be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Maria Ann Strain, whose address is 12224 Goldenrod Circle, Coon Rapids, MN 55448, and Mark William Jones, whose address is 2060 Jamison Ave NE, St. Michael, MN 55376, to serve as Co-Personal Representatives of the Decedent’s estate. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar Date: October 13, 2022 Hans Holland District Court Administrator Date: October 13, 2022 SANDAHL & DAMHOF Ryan T. Damhof MN# 0396017 3500 American Blvd W. Suite 190 Bloomington, MN 55431 P: 612-866-6000 Ryan@sandahldamhof.com (Oct. 18 & 25, 2022) 112523