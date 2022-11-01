STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: Probate Court File No. 55-PR-21-6360 In re the Estate of Derek Joseph Gossman, Deceased, AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a Petition by Carrie M. Peterson, dated September 12, 2022, has been filed with the Court. The Petition requests an order: 1. Enforcing the Settlement Agreement and ordering the Personal Representative to pay Petitioner $63,274.90 from non-exempt Estate assets and the 403(b); 2. Or in the alternative, allowing Petitioner’s claim in the amount of $97,056 and ordering that amount be paid from non-exempt Estate assets and the 403(b); 3. Awarding Petitioner her costs and attorneys’ fees in bringing this Petition; and 4. Granting such other relief as the Court finds just and appropriate under the circumstances. IT IS ORDERED that the Petition will be heard on December 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. by this Court at the Olmsted County Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances. Notice of the hearing shall be given as follows: 1. By publishing, at least 20 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the order for hearing in a legal newspaper for the county in which the petition is filed; and 2. By mailing, at least 15 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the order for hearing to those beneficiaries of the Trust who are known to or reasonably ascertainable by the Petitioner. Dated: Oct. 20, 2022 BY THE COURT: /s/ Christa M. Daily Judge of District Court (Nov. 1 & 8, 2022) 117086