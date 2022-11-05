STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-CV-19-7562 Judge: Christa M. Daily In re: The Phyllis L. Scott and Victor L. Scott Family Trusts NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a Joint Petition by Bremer Bank, National Association (“Bremer”), as Trustee of the Phyllis L. Scott Revocable Trust, dated May 26, 2005, as amended and restated (“the Phyllis Scott Revocable Trust”), the Victor L. Scott Revocable Trust dated May 26, 2005, as amended and restated (“the Victor Scott Revocable Trust”), the Victor L. Scott 2012 Irrevocable Trust dated December 27, 2012 (“the Victor Scott Irrevocable Trust”), and the sub-trusts created for the benefit of Rick Scott and Peggy Mitchell under the terms of the Phyllis Scott Revocable Trust, the Victor Scott Revocable Trust, and the Victor Scott Irrevocable Trust ( collectively referred to as the “Scott Trusts” or “Trusts”) and Peggy A. Mitchell, Randy L. Scott, and Rick A. Scott (“the Beneficiaries”), as primary beneficiaries of the Scott Trusts, will be heard on December 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom, as follows: Join ZoomGov Meeting https://courts-state-rnn- us.zoomgov .com/j/1603 7 57983 ?pwd=dml2OWh3Qndsc0xqdUUyeDR TdmJYQT09 Meeting ID: 160 375 7983 Passcode: 315885 The Petition requests an order: 1. Instructing Bremer to distribute the remaining assets in the Phyllis Scott Trust to beneficiary Peggy Mitchell. 2. Approving Bremer’s resignation as Trustee of the Scott Trusts. 3. Appointing Rick Scott to serve as Trustee of all sub-trusts for his benefit created under the Victor Scott Revocable Trust, the Phyllis Scott Revocable Trust, and the Victor Scott Irrevocable Trust. 4. Appointing Peggy Mitchell to serve as Trustee of all sub-trusts for her benefit created under the Victor Scott Revocable Trust, the Phyllis Scott Revocable Trust, and the Victor Scott Irrevocable Trust. 5. Appointing Rick Scott, Peggy Mitchell, and Randy Scott to serve as co-trustees of the Victor Scott Revocable Trust and the Phyllis Scott Revocable Trust. 6. Approving the Final Account. 7. Approving Bremer’s actions as Trustee of the Scott Trusts. 8. Discharging Bremer as Trustee of the Scott Trusts. 9. Granting such other relief as may be reasonable and appropriate. Notice of the hearing shall be given as follows: 1. By publishing, at least 20 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the order for hearing in a legal newspaper for the county in which the petition is filed; and 2. By mailing, at least 15 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the order for hearing to those beneficiaries of the Trust who are known to or reasonably ascertainable by the Petitioner. BY THE COURT: Dated: October 28, 2022 /s/ Robert Birnbaum The Honorable Christa M. Daily Judge of District Court (Nov. 5, 2022) 119291