STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 55-CR-22-6008 In Re: Mya DeCook Special Needs Trust Bremer Bank National Association, Trustee ORDER FOR HEARING TO ALL PARTIES INTERSTED IN THE ABOVE-TITLED MATTER: The Petition of Bremer Bank National Association, Trustee has been filed requesting the Approval of Distributions for Home Modification. A copy of the Petition and exhibits is attached to this Order. NOW THEREFORE, IT IS ORDERED that a hearing on the Petition be held at 10:30 AM on January 20, 2023, before the honorable Judge Lisa Hayne via Zoom. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this Notice and Order for Hearing be published in a County legal newspaper once at I east twenty (20) days prior to date of said hearing and that mailed notice be given to all persons and parties having an interest in said trust at least fifteen (15) days prior to date of said hearing. BY THE COURT Date: 10/19/2022 /s/ Judge of the District Court Attorney for Petitioner: Jeffrey W. Schmidt (#240758) Schmitz, Schmidt, & Anderson, P.A. 400 Robert Street North, # 1840 St. Paul, MN 55101 Voice: (651) 291-2405 Fax: (651) 291-0887 jschmidt@elderlaw123.com (Nov. 12, 2022) 121415