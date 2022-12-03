STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 55-PR-22-7666 In re: the Estate of Jeffrey A. Sloan, Deceased. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 20, 2023, at 11 :30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904 by Zoom, on a petition (the “Petition”) for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of the Deceased’s heirs, and for the appointment of Vesna S. Sloan, whose address is 2486 Meadow Hills Drive SW, Rochester, Minnesota, 55902, as Personal Representative of the Deceased’s estate in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition or Will must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If the Petition is proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Deceased’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and, to do all necessary acts for the Deceased’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Deceased’s estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or Court within four ( 4) months after the date of this Notice of and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs, Formal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors, or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: Dated: 11/14/2022 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator Wendland Utz, Ltd. Attorneys for Petitioner Christopher C. Wendland (#0387911) Nathaniel J. Kennedy (#0403169) 21 First Street SW, Suite 300 Rochester, MN 55902 Telephone: (507) 288-5440 Fax: (507) 281-8288 E-mail: chris@wendlaw.com (Wendland) kennedy@wendlaw.com (Kennedy) (Dec. 3 & 10, 2022) 124976