STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 55-PR-22-8337 In re: the Estate of Justin William Phelps, Deceased. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 03, 2023, at 11 :30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904 by Zoom, on a petition (the “Petition”) for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of the Deceased’s heirs, and for the appointment of Todd Wing, whose address is 19 15th Avenue NE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55906 and Julie Riker, whose address is 5233 Belmoral LN NW, Rochester, Minnesota, 55901, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Deceased’s estate in a supervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the amended petition must be mailed or ?led by paper or in the electronic ?ling system, together with the Court ?ling fee, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If the Petition is proper, and no objections are ?led or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with the full power to administer the Deceased’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and, to do all necessary acts for the Deceased’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Deceased’s estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or Court within four ( 4) months after the date of this Notice of and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs, Formal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors, or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: Dated: 01/18/2023 /s/ Jacob C Allen, Judge of District Court Hans Holland - Court Administrator COMMUNITY (Jan. 24, 2023) 170375