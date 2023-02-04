STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-PR-23-148 In Re: Estate of Russell Keith Kaupang, a/k/a Russell K. Kaupang, a/k/a Russell Kaupang. Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated August 7, 2006. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Tammie Kaupang, whose address is 6843 Langford Dr., Edina, MN 55436 to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: Jan. 27, 2023 /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar Hans Holland - Court Administrator Stein Legal LLC Rachael Stein MN# 0327049 5285 124th Court East Northfield, MN 55057 Telephone: 952-215-6800 Email: steinlegalservice@gmail.com (Feb. 4 & 11, 2023) 182365