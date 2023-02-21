STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-PR-23-716 In Re: Estate of Edith Ann Jensen, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Kristin M. Pretasky, whose address is N1025 Lauterbach Road, La Crosse, WI 54601, to serve as the co-personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: February 15, 2023 /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar Dated: February 15, 2023 Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative: Attorney Al Wieser, III (#330371) WIESER LAW OFFICE, P.C. 33 S. Walnut Street, Suite 200 La Crescent, MN 55947 (507) 895-8200 (Feb. 21 & 28, 2023) 195911