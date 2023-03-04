STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Quiet Title Benjamin Hoyer, Plaintiff, v. William H. Rubow, Alina Rubow, Paul A. Rubow, Amelia Rubow, and Ida Stoltz, the unknown heirs of any of the above Defendants who are deceased, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, interest, estate or lien in the real estate, described herein Defendants. Court File Number: 55-CV-23-1125 Summons THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: William H. Rubow, Alina Rubow, Paul A. Rubow, Amelia Rubow, and Ida Stoltz, the unknown heirs of any of the above Defendants who are deceased, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, interest, estate or lien in the real estate, described herein. 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. They are official papers that affect your rights. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: 1801Greenview Dr. SW Rochester, MN 55902. 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT AFFECTS OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Olmsted County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: Lot 10, Block 1, Village of Chester, Olmsted County The object of this action is to obtain a judgment declaring plaintiff to be the owner of the above real property in fee simple absolute and that the defendants, and each of them, have no right, title, interest, lien or estate in the above described property. /s/ Frank J. McAnulty Attorney License No. 0181213 1801 Greenview Dr. SW, Suite 102 Rochester, MN 55902 Tel (507) 529-2211 Attorney for the Plaintiff February 27, 2023 Dated (March 4, 11 & 18, 2023) 199579