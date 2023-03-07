STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Probate – Informal Unsupervised Court File No.: 55-PR-23-964 In re: the Estate of Michael J. Levy, Deceased NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative (the “Application”), along with a Last Will and Testament dated May 27, 2021, was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the Application and appointed Tom J. McNeish, whose address is 103 Ronaldsby Drive, Cary, North Carolina, 27511, to serve as the Personal Representative of the Deceased’s estate. Any heir or other Interested Person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Any objection to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to Interested Persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the Personal Representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of Letters Testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Deceased. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Deceased’s estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred. Registrar - Darla J. Busian Dated: February 23, 2023 Hans Holland - Court Administrator Dated: February 23, 2023 Wendland Utz, Ltd. Christopher C. Wendland (#0387911) 21 First Street SW, Suite 300 Rochester, MN 55902 Telephone: (507) 288-5440 Facsimile: (507) 281-8288 E-mail: chris@wendlaw.com ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT (March 7 & 14, 2023) 200570