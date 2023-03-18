STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 55-PR-23-1330 Estate of Vivian Willa Arndt a/k/a Vivian Arndt, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to, or raised at, the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on April 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. via Zoom, by this Court at Olmsted County Government Center, 151 – 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904. There will be no in person appearances. See Notice of Remote Hearing. (1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. 524.3-204). (2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. /s/ Christa M. Daily. Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Frank J. McAnulty McAnulty Law Office 1801 Greenview Dr. SW, Suite 102 Rochester, MN 55902 Attorney License No.: 0181213 Telephone: (507) 529-2211 FAX: (507)288-5589 (March 18 & 25, 2023) 204589