STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT In Re: Estate of Kelly Joe Melloon, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-23-2345 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 26, 2023 at 11:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 – 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 by ZOOM, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of: Amanda Melloon, whose address is: 943 18th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in-person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be mailed to, or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the court filing fee, with the Olmsted County District Court at 151 – 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904, prior to the hearing instead of being made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 4/12/2023 BY THE COURT Joseph F. Chase District Court Judge, Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Frank J. McAnulty 1801 Greenview Dr. SW Suite 102 Rochester, MN 55902 Attorney License No.: 0181213 Telephone: (507) 529-2211 FAX: (507) 288-5589 e-mail: fmcanulty101@gmail.com (April 18 & 25, 2023) 214285