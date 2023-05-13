STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 55-PR-23-2678 In Re: Marvin C. Lyke, Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated June 27, 2018. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Mark Schellhammer, whose address is 2719 22nd St. SE, Rochester MN 55904 to serve as personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representatives. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: May 4, 2023 /s/ Darla J. Busian, Probate Registrar Hans Holland, Court Administrator Attorney for Applicant Frank J. McAnulty Attorney Lic No. 0181213 1801 Greenview Dr. SW suite 102 Tel: (507) 529-2211 Fax: (507) 288-5589 Email: fmcanulty101@gmail.com (May 13 & 20, 2023) 223414