STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT CIVIL DIVISION Case Type: 14 - Other Civil/Quiet Title Civil Court File No.: 55-CV-23-2400 Broadway Enterprises, LLC, N/K/A Broadway Enterprise, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company, Plaintiff, vs. The unknown heirs of Edwin Ketchum and Andrews Olson, the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation; also, all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON COMPLAINT FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 6, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904, by Zoom, on a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment (the “Complaint”), to resolve title to certain real property located in Olmsted County, in the State of Minnesota, and legally described as follows: See Schedule A attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference (the “Property”). There will be no in person appearances. The Zoom instructions to attend the hearing are: Join ZoomGov Meeting •Link:https://courts-state-mn-us.zoomgov.com/j/1605187629?pwd=NTZjQndLSmRhdFBrK1ZSaFhqUGIRUT09 • Meeting ID: 160 518 7629 • Passcode: 660246 The object of the Complaint is: (a) adjudging and confirming Plaintiff to be the fee simple owner of the Property through adverse possession, subject to the easement in favor of the State of Minnesota as set forth in the 1932 Final Certificate of Commissioner’s Award (as defined in the Complaint); and, (b) confirming that Defendants, other than the State of Minnesota easement interest, have no right, title or interest in the Property, all as more fully set forth in the Complaint. Any objections to the Complaint must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee, to the Olmsted County District Court, at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55904, prior to the hearing instead of being raised at the hearing in person. If the Complaint is proper, and no objections are filed, the Court shall grant Plaintiff’s relief as requested in the Complaint. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice shall be given by: • Publication once a week for three (3) consecutive weeks in a legal newspaper in the County where the hearing is to be held, the last publication of which is to be at least ten ( 10) days before the date set for the hearing; and, • Mailing via the U.S. Postal Service a copy of this Notice of and Order for Hearing at least fourteen (14) days prior to the hearing date to all interested parties and parties who have filed a demand for notice. BY THE COURT: Dated: 5/8/2023 /s/ Christina K. Stevens Judge of District Court Wendland Utz, Ltd. Attorney for Plaintiff Mark E. Utz (#0178792) 21 First Street SW, Suite 300 Rochester, MN 55902 Telephone: (507) 288-5440 Fax: (507) 281-8288 E-mail: mark@wendlaw.com SCHEDULE A PROPERTY Legal Description Lot 4 in Block 10 of Sunnyside Addition to Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota AND Lot 5 in Block 10 of Sunnyside Addition to Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota Filed in District Court State of Minnesota May 8, 2023 (May 13, 20 & 27, 2023) 223445